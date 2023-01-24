CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies hold first training session after beating Sudan

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have stepped up preparations for the quarter-finals of the 2022 CAF Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



The national team of Ghana made up of home-based players has secured qualification for the knockout stage of the tournament after earning six points.



The Black Galaxies kicked off the group stage of this year’s CHAN tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar.



Subsequently, Ghana improved and came from behind to defeat Sudan 3-1 in the second group game last Thursday.



Ahead of the knockout stage of the CHAN tournament, the Black Galaxies of Ghana on Monday held their first full training session in the morning.



The training session which was held at the Stade Mohammed Hamlaoui Annex in Constantine featured captain of the side Gladson Awako.



The Hearts of Oak star has recovered from his injury and should be available for the quarter-finals.