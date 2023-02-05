CHAN 2022: Algeria lose final on penalties to Senegal

Sports News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The Teranga Lions of Senegal defeated the Foxes of Algeria in the final of the 2022 CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.



The Senegalese made history as they became the first ever West African country to win the prestigious trophy since it was introduced in 2009.



Both teams started the game on a blistering pace with excellent passes from both set of players to make the match a highly-competitive one.



Algeria, the host nation were a bit stronger in the opening minutes of the match and created a lot of half chances but the defense of Senegal remained resolute.



Senegal also had their moments in the first half but failed to make it count as the opening 45 minutes of the match ended in a thrilling goalless draw.



Senegal played very well in the second half and gave the host nation no chance at the back putting their bodies on the line to block all attacks from the host nation.



The game ended in an entertaining end-to-end goalless draw during regulation time and also both teams were inseparable after extra time as it to the penalty shootouts.



After Senegal converted the first spot kick, their goalkeeper, Sy thought he saved the first Algeria kick only for the referee to ask for a replay after he stepped off the line.



Senegal missed the fourth penalty but Aymen Mahious failed to score the fifth spot kick as his tame effort was saved by the Senegalese goalie to send it to sudden death.



Senegal scored their sixth kick to make it five out of six with Algeria missing the last kick to hand the Local Lions of Teranga from Senegal the trophy at the end.



Algeria went through the tournament without conceding a single goal from open play with Senegal conceding just one goal throughout the competition.



Senegal are the first Sub-Saharan country to lift the CHAN trophy after beating the host nation, Algeria on penalties.