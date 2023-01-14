CHAN 2022: Algeria beat rivals Libya in tournament opener

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The host nation for the CAF 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, Algeria beat fellow north Africa side Libya in their tournament opener clash on Friday.



The Les Fennecs beat The Mediterranean Knights 1-0 to start the 2022 CHAN tournament on a high level to go top of Group A after the first match.



The host started the game on a blistering pace creating good goal scoring chances in the opening 45 minutes of the match but failed to put the opportunities away.



They came close to scoring on several occasions but could not find the back of the net in the 45 minutes as it ended goalless.



Aymen Mahios converted a spot kick 12 minutes into the second half of the match to put the Les Fennecs in a deserving lead after 57 minutes played in the first half.



The game ended 1-0 to Algeria who are aiming to host and win the tournament at their backyard.



Algeria will play Ethiopia in their next game on Tuesday evening as Libya takes on Mozambique.