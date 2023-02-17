CCTV captured Atsu leaving his building before earthquake - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has claimed that he has been briefed that Christian Atsu left his apartment before the earthquake struck.



Christian Atsu and his Hatayspor club technical director, Taner Savut, have both been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.



His agent, Nana Sechere went to the site with a rescue team in search of his player but revealed that only a pair of his shoes were found at the apartment and that there was no sign of Christian Atsu.



Providing his own update, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who has been working with Christian Atsu over the years, stated that he has been told the player left the apartment minutes before the earthquake hit his building.



"I have been briefed by the club that he was not in the building. He run to the parking garage to get his car out and it was during that period that the Renaissance building totally collapsed and that happened 20 minutes after he left the apartment."



"Our brother was not in the building, he went out before the building collapsed. But I can't confirm whether he was able to leave the parking garage with his car or not," he added in his update on Crime Check's YouTube page sighted by GhanaWeb.











