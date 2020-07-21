Press Releases of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

CBG renovates Airport District Police Station, supports 2 others

Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has renovated the Airport Police Station and also supported the Accra Central Police Divisional Headquarters as well as the East Legon District Police Headquarters, all in Accra.



The support is to enable the Service to deliver on its mandate, particularly in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, where they are being made to perform additional tasks such as enforcing Covid-19 protocols.



The indigenous bank gave the Airport District Police Station a complete facelift and donated furniture, household appliances and electronic gadgets to the Accra Central Police Divisional Headquarters and East Legon District Police Headquarters.



In a short ceremony to hand over the newly renovated Airport Police Station, the Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo, commended the Ghana Police Service for their efforts toward the fight against the pandemic in Ghana. He noted the central role that the Police plays in the fight against the virus and enjoined the public to support them.







“I want to commend the Ghana Police Service for the various roles you play in ensuring the safety of Ghanaians, particularly in the area of enforcement of the restrictions imposed to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. CBG celebrates you for your efforts in these difficult times,” he said.



The CBG Boss added that “for Ghana Police Service to achieve its aim, they need to be equipped with modern facilities, so we thought it wise to respond to the needs of some of the Stations including the facelift we have given to the Airport District Police Station right here”.



He reiterated the bank’s commitment to the COVID-19 fight, and said it will continue to extend its support to various institutions involved in checking the spread of the novel virus.







On their part, Dcop/Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim, Accra Regional Commander and C/Supt. Mr. Eric Asamoah Asiedu, Airport District Commander commended CBG for revamping the Airport District Police Station to give it a fresh look and increase staff safety as well.



The Airport District Commander further called on other institutions to emulate the good works of CBG to support the Ghana Police Service discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, CBG has made a number of donations to institutions including Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the Covid-19 National Trust Fund, the Ministry of Health and the Northern Development Authority.



The Bank also supported the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the Potter’s Village Orphanage and during the partial lockdown provided for some communities in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

