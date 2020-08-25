Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

CAS verdict wasn’t considered in choosing date for 26th Ordinary Congress - Mark Addo

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

The vice-president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Mark Addo has said that the association did not consider the date for the much awaited CAS’s ruling when they were selecting a date for the 26th Ordinary Congress.



It can be recalled that footballghana.com last week reported that the GFA has through a letter to its members stated that the date for Congress has been moved from August 27 to September 1.



The new date which coincides with the date the Court of Arbitration for Sports will be giving its verdict on the case between Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and the GFA has not been accepted well by the football community.



While many believe the GFA chose the date intentionally, Mark Addo in an interview with Accra based Happy FM said his office never even considered the CAS verdict.



“The CAS verdict never went into our consideration for the date of the congress. It was all about the readiness of the documents so the CAS case was never considered."



“How sure are we that the verdict will come on that day? The work must continue”, the Ghana FA veep said.

