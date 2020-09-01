Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

CAS to announce verdict in landmark Palmer vs GFA case today

GFA President Kurt Okraku and Wilfred Osei

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is expected to announce its verdict on the landmark case between Wilfred Osei Kwaku ‘Palmer’ and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) today after postponing its ruling on two previous occasions.



The verdict by the Swiss court was previously scheduled to be announced in July and later postponed to August but CAS again adjourn the verdict to on the case today, September 1, 2020.



Palmer filed this petition at CAS after he was disqualified from contesting in the Ghana football association Presidential election to seek for a redress of the decision and clear his name of all the allegations leveled against him, as well as a declaration of the GFA elections results null and void.



The Court of arbitration of sports (CAS) is expected to release its verdict before close of day, meanwhile the Ghana Football association is currently holding its 26th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.

