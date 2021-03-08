Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAS slashes FIFA ban for CAF President Ahmad

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced CAF President Ahmad's ban on all football-related activity from five years to two.



CAS found Ahmad guilty of breaching three articles of the FIFA Ethics Code but cleared him of any wrongdoing concerning Tactical Steel contracts.



Mr. Ahmad had challenged sought the annulment of the earlier decision imposed on him by the FIFA Ethics Committee that he had committed several infractions of the FIFA Code of Ethics.



Which imposed a ban from taking a part in any kind of football-related activity at the national and international level for five years, as well as a fine of CHF 200’000 were imposed on him. In his appeal to the CAS, Mr. Ahmad sought the annulment of the challenged decision.



A CHF200,000 (£164,000/$220,000/€180,000) fine has also been reduced to CHF50,000 (£39,000,$54,000,€45,000).



The ruling confirms once and for all that Ahmad will not be able to stand in the CAF Presidential election later this week.



South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe appears all but assured of becoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) President after his rivals Jacques Anouma, Augustin Senghor, and Ahmed Yahya all agreed to withdraw and support his candidacy.