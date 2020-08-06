Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

CAS shouldn't have postponed final verdict on Palmer v GFA case again - Sammy Anim Addo

Executive Council member of GFA, Samuel Anim Addo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Samuel Anim Addo has said the continuous postponement of the final verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on the Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer vs the GFA case is worrying and breeding unnecessary tension.



For the second time, CAS on Wednesday announced that the final verdict on the Wilfred Osei Kwaku and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to September 1 2020.



The initial ruling was expected to be made on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after it was moved from July 17.



In an interview on Citi TV, Anim Addo said the final decision by CAS should not have been delayed.



"I think CAS shouldn’t have made this issue this tensed. I think it is a normal thing in football."



"If someone thinks he has not been treated fairly, he or she takes it to the appropriate quarters to be addressed."



"So I think CAS should’ve brought out the verdict so everyone will know their smoothness level. We have to know the verdict so we move from there. I don’t think this is an issue at all." he added.



Wilfred Osei Kwaku, appealed to CAS after he was disqualified from contesting the Ghana Football Association for failing integrity checks.





