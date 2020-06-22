Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

CAS notice to GFA isn’t frightening – Henry Asante Twum

Director of Communications of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has poured cold water on the Court of Arbitration of Sports notice to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), saying it is not frightening as purported to be.



According to him, the Palmer-GFA case isn’t something frightening and has, therefore, questioned how the media reported the case as if the world is coming to end.



Owner and bankroller of Division One League side, Tema Youth Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer is in CAS seeking for redress following his disqualification from the October 2019, Normalization Committee put-together presidential elections.



The impending case titled: CAS 2019/A/6517 Wilfred Kweku Osei v Ghana Football Association which holds the future of Ghana football has already been arbitrated by CAS and the ruling will be made public next month (July 17, 2020).



The Normalization Committee based the disqualification of Palmer on his alleged failure to settle a 10 percent charge to the GFA regarding the transfer of Joseph Paintsil.



Palmer petitioned CAS on the score that he has been “unfairly disqualified” from the race for the GFA Presidency selections which was won by Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku.



On Thursday, June 17, 2020 CAS served both parties: GFA and Palmer notice of July 18, 2020 as the day to officially rule over the case.



There are two possible outcomes expected; either in a reelection or Kurt Okraku continuing his administration.



Speaking on the said matter on Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM, Henry Asante Twum who’s the Communications Director surmised that the issue had a hyper media attention it doesn’t deserve.



“There’s no news on that front, it’s not anything frightening. Someone has gone to court and the parties to the case will obviously, be given updates on proceedings and dates.



“They [CAS] has been updating the GFA all the time on the matter. I was surprised the way the media was blowing the CAS notice up, as if the world was coming to an end.



“It’s just a normal letter giving updates on a date set for a ruling. If you log on to CAS website right now, they publish cases they are to determine, including December ones. So the CAS letter to us is nothing frightening, it’s normal” – Henry Asante told Skyy Power FM.



The Ghana Football Association will be represented by Hendrik Willem Kesler who’s from Switzerland supported by member of the 2019 Normalization Committee Naa Odorfoley popularly, Osei Kwaku has hired highly-rated Australian John Didulica with backing from Thaddeus Sory.

