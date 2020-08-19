Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

CAS didn’t consult us before choosing September 1 for ruling, so why should we? – GFA on Congress date

Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association has defended its decision to hold Congress on the same day as the CAS ruling.



The GFA on Tuesday announced September 1, 2020, as the new date for the Congress.

The said date is also the day set aside by CAS to deliver its judgment on the case between the GFA and disgruntled member Osei Kwaku Palmer.



Some club administrators including Ntow Fianko have criticized the FA for trying to undermine the importance of the impending ruling.



“Can’t we get any other date apart from 1 September for the Congress?” Ntow Fianko quizzed on Happy 98.9FM.



“If we at Congress everybody will be in a panic mood. We should all wait for the CAS ruling so we know our stand before we go to Congress.





“People will be too anxious to know the outcome of the verdict. We cannot be waiting for the CAS verdict on the day of Congress. That date is a serious day because that is the day will know the fate of Ghana football.



But in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com, spokesperson of the GFA said the Executive Council, Henry Asante Twum after considering so many factors concluded that September 1 is the best day for Congress.



He said the CAS case is distinctive of the FA and a ruling won’t affect its operations.



“CAS did not consult us before setting September 1 so I don’t know why you ask me what went into taking that decision. Nothing went into it. The Executive Council took the right decision. Dates do not belong to any organization, institution or whatever. Dates are free. We have five working days in a week and you can choose whichever you want for whatever you want. There’s no rationale behind choosing a date for Congress”, Henry Asante Twum said.

