CAS clears Ashgold, Inter Allies players banned by GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cleared all the players who were allegedly involved in a match-fixing scandal between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.



Following the alleged match-fixing scandal 21 players from both clubs were sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA as they were said to have been engaged in manipulating the results of the match day 34 encounter.



CAS has however annulled all sanctions imposed on Inter Allies and Ashanti Gold SC players who were involved and was punished by the Ghana Football Association.



The Swiss-based court has ordered the Ghana Football Association to pay the players 6,300 Swiss francs ($7,253.76), with each player set to receive 300 Swiss francs ($345.77) in compensation.



Notable among the 21 players involved in the scandal is Asante Kotoko’s Richmond Lamptey who was banned for 2.5 years earlier this year. He will receive $3,456.80 as compensation for other expenses incurred.



Below is the statement







LSN/KPE