CAF unveils official match-ball for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official match-ball for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast.



The ball, which was produced by Puma, is named after Ivorian football legend Laurent Pokou.



Pokou is the all-time leading scorer for the Ivory Coast national team, with 71 goals in 83 appearances.



He is also the only player to have scored five goals in a single AFCON match, which he achieved in 1970.



The ball is inspired by the colours of African countries and features a vibrant design that incorporates elements of African culture and art.



The 2023 AFCON tournament will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It will be the first time that Ivory Coast has hosted the tournament since 1984.



The unveiling of the official match-ball forms part of the preparations for the 2023 AFCON.



