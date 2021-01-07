Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

CAF tweets to confirm Asante Kotoko’s elimination from the Champions League

Asante Kotoko SC

The Confederation of African Football has released the list of the 16 clubs who have booked their qualification to the group stages of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.



The final round of matches for the preliminary round was played on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, across the continent and 16 other teams have been sent home for failing to qualify.



The 16-team list that has been released by CAF includes Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman who have been given a free pass to the group stages after their second leg game against Asante Kotoko was called off due to a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the camp of the Ghanaian giants.



This comes after the leader of Asante Kotoko’s delegation to Sudan, Nana Oduro Sarfo debunked reports that CAF has declared Al Hilal as the winner of the tie between them and the Sudanese giants.



See the full list of the 16 teams who have made it to the group stages in the post below:



