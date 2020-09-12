Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

CAF to disqualify U-17 teams who will fail the MRI test

The Black Starlets of Ghana

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) would disqualify any Under-17 national team that fails the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.



If even a single player from your country fails the test, the whole team will be thrown out of the U-17 competition.



This is to ensure that the age-old problem of age cheating at the junior national teams level is curtailed as over the years that has been the bane of most under age competitions on the continent.



The MRI scan is the technology that has been relied on over the years to avoid age cheating in football.



CAF also stated that following the request of the host country, the confederation has decided to reschedule the Under-17 competition in Morocco to March 13-31 2021.



“Following a request by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the final tournament has been rescheduled for 13 – 31 March 2021”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.