CAF takes immediate steps to improve stadia across Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken a decision to prioritise the improvement of stadia across the continent befitting of hosting international competitions.



The Executive Committee held a videoconference on Wednesday chaired by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to deliberate on the matter and propose a plan to improve these venues.



CAF's General Secretary Veron Mesongo-Omba in his report during the conference stated that most facilities across the continent are in a bad state incapable of hosting any tournament most especially the Total Africa Cup of Nations.



Over the years there have been complaints of bad pitches used during the continent's showpiece which the football body is working to improve on.



After the meeting, it has been agreed that the improvement of several infrastructures will be a priority and a detailed plan will be presented in a short term.



With the expansion of teams in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, more stadia will be required to host games which CAF is working to ensure they are up to the standard.