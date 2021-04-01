CAF strongly condemns assault on referees in Ghana Division One League match

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has condemned the assault on referees in the Ghana Division One league match last weekend.



Fans attacked and beat match officials who handled the game between Wamanafo Mighty Royals and Bofoakwa Tano FC at the Wamanafo Town Park in Zone One.



CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba strongly condemned the assault on officials in that match and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.



"The image and integrity of football in Africa are very important. Part of this is due to the total respect for match officials and the role they play in our football. It is important that match officials feel fully protected and are free to apply the FIFA Laws of the Game without fear or prejudice. Reports from Ghana where a match official was assaulted are totally unacceptable. This behavior has no place in our football and cannot be tolerated. CAF wishes the match officials a speedy recovery," said Mosengo-Omba.



The Ghana Football Association has since banned the Wamanafo Town Park following the incident.



CAF says they will liaise with the Ghana FA to get a full report on what happened.



CAF treats this issue with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.



In addition, CAF appealed to all Member Associations to ensure that CAF safety and security regulations are fully applied in all matches.