CAF sends goodwill message to Michael Essien as he begins his FC Nordsjaelland coaching career

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

The Confederation of African Football have sent a message of goodwill to former Ghana international Michael Essien as he begins his role as assistant coach of Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.



The 37-year-old Chelsea legend was named as part of the Super Liga side's technical team ahead of the 2020/21 season, which begins this weekend.



"The Bison taking his first steps into coaching. Good luck Michael!," they wrote on their official Twitter handle.



Essien, who visited the club last month on a special invitation of the club President Tom Veron, has now agreed to join the coaching staff of the club.



The ex-Chelsea star, who is currently taking the final stages of acquiring his coaching badges with the English FA, has now agreed a contract to be one of the assitant coaches of the club.



He will join the staff in an assistant role and will participate in the trainings alongside the players to help implement the drills and ideas in the best possible way.



The former Real Madrid and Lyon midfielder will also contribute with new input to coaching group evaluations of the training session afterwards.





