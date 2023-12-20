CAF releases Black Stars' 55-man provisional list for 2023 AFCON, 11 local players included

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of African Football has released the Black Stars' 55-man squad provisional list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Eleven local players have been named in the squad list updated on the CAF online portable.



Five players from Medeama, one player from Asante Kotoko, two players from Great Olympics, two players from Dreams FC, and one player from Nations FC.



The Medeama quintet include Hamidu Fatawu, Jonathan Sowah, Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Fordjour, and Felix Kyei.



John Antwi and Godfred Kingsley Atuahene are the Dreams FC duo while Richmond Lamptey was the only Kotoko player who made the cut.



Great Olympics duo Emmanuel Antwi and Benjamin Asare and Nations FC's Razak Simpson completed the local players set in the lengthy list.



The list has no significant absentees except for Joseph Aidoo who is on a long-term injury.



The 55-man will be reduced to the required 27 for the competition as announced by CAF on Friday, December 17, 2023. It is a cut of one player when juxtaposed with the squad size required for the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast. Ghana have been paired with Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in Group B.



Below is the full 55-man provisional list











