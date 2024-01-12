CAF officials take Black Stars through 2023 Africa Cup of Nations protocols

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have been taken through all the protocols for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The 34th edition of the AFCON is scheduled to kick off in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13.



Today, the Ghanaian delegation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire has been taken through the mandatory tournament protocols by officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



The intensive three-hour session took place at the team hotel in Abidjan.



It was centred on the fine details that are required of Ghana during the tournament.



In a communique from the Ghana FA, it disclosed that the players were taken through the laws of game by a referee expert, player conduct on and off the field, importance of the Video Assistant Referee, Security, acceptable practices, general principles of accreditation and Matchday protocols.



Other key areas that were discussed included, Marketing obligations, contract breaches, no tolerance for ambush marketing, media regulations and unacceptable display of sponsors logos, kits management, obligations of Participating Member Associations to CAF sponsors and Media partners as well as advertising on Matchday -1 and on Matchdays.



In the update from the Ghana FA, it said the CAF team later presented a certificate of qualification to captain Andre Ayew and congratulated Ghana on making it to the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



At the 2023 AFCON, Ghana will compete with Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in Group B.



Ghana’s first match at the tournament will be against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.