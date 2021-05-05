CAF issues new coaching license requirement for interclub competitions

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced new mandatory Coaching license requirements for all coaches who will be handling clubs in the 2021/2022 CAF Interclub Competitions.



Portions of a statement signed by the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Football Development, Anthony Baffoe read:



"In terms of the coaching license requirement for the CAF Interclub competitions 2021/2022 season, the following coach requirements are set as mandatory:



-For CAF Champions League: CAF “A” or valid sister confederation “PRO” coaching license is mandatory for the Head Coach; CAF B coaching license is mandatory for the Assistant Coach.



-For CAF Confederations Cup: CAF “A” or valid sister confederation “PRO” coaching license is mandatory for the Head Coach; CAF B coaching license is mandatory for the Assistant coach.



In view of the above requirements, we would like to reiterate that the above-mentioned coaching license for the Head Coaches and the Assistant Coaches of the clubs participating in the CAF Interclub competitions are compulsory. The coaches, who do not fulfill this requirement, will not be allowed to be on the bench during the matches".



Thus, only Pro Licence holders from UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF, etc will qualify to be Head Coach in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup competitions from next season.



The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform clubs of the new CAF requirements in order for them to be ready and adhere strictly to these new directives from CAF and avoid sanctions.