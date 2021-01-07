Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

CAF is yet to decide on Kotoko, Al Hilal game – Oduro Sarfo

GFA Executive Council memeber, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, the leader of Asante Kotoko's delegation to Sudan for the Caf Champions League second leg clash against Al Hilal has said that the Confederation of African football has not taken any decision yet on the said game.



The CAF Champions League clash between Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman, and Asante Kotoko was called off due to a reported spike in coronavirus positive cases.



It was reported in the media that the continental football governing body has declared Al Hilal Omdurman, as the winner of their Champions League first round second league game against Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupines Warriors lost the first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal some weeks ago and were hoping to turn the tie around in the second leg today, January 6, 2021, at the Al Hilal Sports Stadium in Sudan.



But the leader of the delegation in an interview with Fox FM rubbished reports that the Sudanese giants have been declared winners.



"When we received the report, we realized that the seal of the report has been tempered already.”



"So that made us to disbelief the authenticity of the Covid-19 report".



"The management of Kotoko is working tirelessly to salvage the situation".



"We have made an official complaint to the Ghana Football Association to forward it to Caf".



"And we are going to have another Covid-19 test this morning".



"The players are psychologically motivated despite the situation, and they are ready to play the game at any time".



"The supporters should praise the management for how they have handled the situation instead of insults," he concluded.