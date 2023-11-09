CAF is delighted to recommit to Partnership with beIN

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”), today announced that it is delighted to recommit to its partnership with beIN after the parties reached agreement on the matters that were in dispute.



beIN and CAF conducted discussions which resulted in the re-establishment of a mutually beneficial partnership between the parties.



The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: ”CAF is deeply committed to promoting and advancing the interest of all its sponsors and partners and building mutually beneficial relationships with them and with all our stakeholders.



The adherence to good governance, ethics and global best practices is an essential and crucial part of the culture and the manner in which CAF operates and conducts its business.



In order for football in Africa to be globally competitive and self-supporting, the quality of African football must be world-class and appealing to football spectators, sponsors and partners.



Significant financial resources are also required for investments in youth academies, football clubs, national teams, CAF Member Associations, stadiums and other football infrastructure and facilities.



CAF is delighted about its partnership with beIN and is committed to growing and expanding this relationship for the benefit of both parties.”