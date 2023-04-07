CAF invites bids for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations hosting

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced opening bids to nations who are interested in hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



CAF said this on Thursday in a press release that revealed its Executive Committee has unanimously agreed to back Morocco’s bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, jointly with Portugal and Spain.



The continent’s football governing body disclosed that the winners of both bids to host the 2025 and 2027 AFCONs will be announced before September 2023.



“A decision was also taken by CAF to open the bid for hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 because of the requests by numerous CAF Member Associations and their Governments to host the AFCON competition,” the statement said.



“CAF will announce the successful Nations that will host the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 at the same time before September this year.



“The CAF Executive Committee was also updated on the substantial progress that is being made in relation to the inaugural African Super League that will kick off later this year.”