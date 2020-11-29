Sports News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

CAF grants Kotoko permission to use VEO in Champions League

Asante Kotoko have been granted permission by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to record their game using the VEO technology in their Champions League preliminary round game against Mauritania side FC Noaudibou, Happy Sports has gathered.



The Porcupine Warriors begin their Africa campaign on Sunday against the Mauritania champions in the first leg of the CAF Champions League prelimins.



The VEO technology will help Asante Kotoko to be able to assess the performance of the players after the game.



What is the VEO technology?



Veo is a 180° camera with two 4K lenses recording with 30 frames per second.



The camera has storage enough for several matches and a powerful battery. Still, it weighs less than 1 kilogram making it portable for both home and away games.

