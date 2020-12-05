Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

CAF disciplinary committee to decide Asante Kotoko versus Nouadibou match

Asante Kotoko had their CAF Champions League preliminary round 2nd leg fixture against Nouadhibou called off on Saturday.



The game was cancelled after two players of Noadhibou were reported to have contracted COVID-19, but officials of the club wanted them to feature.



The decision forced the delay off the game for almost an hour forcing the referee to call it off.



The match officials will state the facts of the game to the CAF and the General Secretary will refer the matter to the Disciplinary Committee to decide whether the match should be awarded to Kotoko, Nouadibou or be replayed.



There could be sanctions if a team is caught to have refused to play in contravention of CAF rules and regulations.



Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Nouadhibou in the first leg last week in Mauritania.

