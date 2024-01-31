CAF conducts random drug test on Osimhen after Nigeria's win over Cameroon - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen underwent a random drug test by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after an impressive performance in the Round of 16 match against Cameroon at AFCON 2023.



Alongside Osimhen, forward Ademola Lookman and captain William Troost-Ekong were also subjected to the tests according to reports



Osimhen, who played a pivotal role in the Super Eagles' commanding 2-0 victory, showcased remarkable determination and skill throughout the match.



Ademola Lookman, the master finisher, was responsible for both goals, solidifying Nigeria's advancement in the tournament.



The random drug tests conducted by CAF are a standard protocol for all players in a matchday squad.



The tests are essential to ensure the integrity and fairness of the competition.



