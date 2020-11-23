Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: GNA

CAF approves venues for Kotoko and Ashgold

The Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved venues submitted by Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC for their upcoming CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup matches respectively.



Asante Kotoko SC would commence the Africa campaign this weekend with a game against FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania while Ashantigold SC stays in Obuasi to welcome Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.



Ashgold had approval for the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi as their first choice, with Cape Coast Stadium as their second choice, whilst Accra Sports Stadium was approved for Asante Kotoko as their first choice with Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale as their second choice.

