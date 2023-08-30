CAF approves two Ghanaian stadiums for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pre-approved two Ghanaian stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The first round of the qualifiers has been scheduled for November with Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the only two venues in Ghana approved for the qualifiers.



Ghana has been pitted in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad.



Due to the new format with nine groups announced on Friday,19 May 2023, five teams will now qualify instead of the previous four.



The teams have been drawn into nine groups of six teams. The winner of each group will directly qualify for the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.



Nine groups of six teams will play in a home-and-away round-robin match. Group winners will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (meaning)



The four best group runners-up will be drawn into play-offs to determine the CAF representative at the inter-confederation play-offs.



Ghana will open their World Cup qualifier campaign with a home fixture against Madagascar before they travel to face Comoros between November 13-21, 2023.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





LSN/KPE