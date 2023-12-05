CAF appoints referees from Tanzania to officiate Namibia vs Ghana game on Tuesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed referees from Tanzania to handle the second leg clash of the tie between Namibia and Ghana in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.



Tanzanian referee Tatu Nuru Malogo will be the centre referee for the important match.



He will be assisted by Janet Charles Balama (Assistant I) and Glory John Tesha (Assistant II).



Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko from Lesotho will be the fourth official.



Meanwhile, Yvonne Letota from Botswana will serve as Match Commissioner while Sabelo Maphosa-Sibindi from Zimbabwe gets the referees’ Assessor role.



Ghana is heading into the game on Tuesday with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg last Friday.



Tomorrow’s crucial encounter will be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT.