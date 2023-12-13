CAF appoints Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed for Young Africans vs. Medeama SC match

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the officials for the CAF Champions League matchday 4 tie between Young Africans and Ghana’s Medeama SC.



The game will be held at the National Stadium in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 16H00.



Rédouane Jiyed from Morocco will serve as the referee for the match, with compatriots Lahsen Azgaou and Mostafa Akarkad as assistant referees, and Karim Sabry as the fourth official.



Makur Majok Kariom Majok Mabil from South Sudan has been appointed as the match commissioner, while Alberto Daniel Razafitsitamy from Madagascar will work as the referee assessor.



Uganda’s Ali Mwebe has been named the general coordinator for the match, and Siyabulela Andisiwe Gantsho from South Africa will serve as the security officer.



Young Africans and Medeama SC drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 08, 2023.



The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to secure a win and advance in the competition.