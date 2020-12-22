Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

CAF appoints Ivorian referees for Asante Kotoko–Al Hilal clash

Ivorian official Bienvenu Sinko

Ivorian official Bienvenu Sinko has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as referee for the CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round 1st leg game between Asante Kotoko SC and Al-Hilal Club of Sudan.



The 40-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Koabenan Prosper Adiouman (Assistant I), Nouho Ouattara (Assistant II) and Roland Léonce Danon (Fourth referee).



Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will serve as the Match Commissioner. While, Ghana’s Dr. Christiana Baah serves as COVID-19 officer for the match.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko will on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 take on the Sudanese giants in the CAF Champions League at the Accra Sports stadium.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.