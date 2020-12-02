Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: GNA

CAF announces referees for continental assignments

CAF is the administrative and controlling body for African association football

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced referees for the second leg matches of the CAF Champions League involving Asante Kotoko and Ashgold in Ghana and Burkina Faso respectively.



According to CAF, the game between Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou at the Accra Sports Stadium would be handled by referee Komlanvi Aklassou from Togo with assistance from Limna Kabassima (Assistant I), Koffi Jonathan Ahonto Koffi (Assistant II) and Kouassi Attisso Atiogbe (Fourth Official) also from Togo.



Omer Kouame Dehoule from Cote D’Ivoire would be the Match Commissioner, with Ghana’s Christiana Baah serving as COVID-19 officer for the game.



The Porcupine Warriors would take on the Mauritanian side in a Champions League preliminary round 2nd leg qualifier in Accra after holding them one all in the first leg.



The 31-year-old Togolese, it would be recalled, officiated at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.



CAF has also appointed Nigerian referees for Salitas FC vs AshantiGold game to be played in Burkina Faso.



Referee Abubakar Abdullahi would be the centre referee and would be assisted by countrymen Efosa Celestine Igudia (Assistant Referee I), Abdulmajeed Olaide (Assistant Referee II) and Joseph Odey Ogabor (Fourth Official).



Komlan Assogbavi from Togo would be the Match Commissioner, with Romaric Toe from Burkina Faso serving as COVID-19 Officer.



The match would be played at the August 04, an International stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday, December 5, 2020.



Ashanti Gold drew blank against the Ouagadougou based club in the 1st leg at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

