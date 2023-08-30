CAF announces eight teams to compete in first-ever African Football League

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Inaugural African Football League (AFL) is set to feature Africa's highest-ranked football clubs.



The aim is to showcase African club football and provide global football fans with a chance to witness the best of the sport on the continent.



A collaboration between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, the AFL's first edition will have eight teams participating.



These teams have been selected from three African Regional Blocks: North Region, Central-West Region, and South-East Region.



From the North Region, three clubs are participating: Al Ahly Football Club from Egypt, Espérance Sportive de Tunis from Tunisia, and Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco.



The Central-West Region will be represented by Nigeria's Enyimba Football Club and the Democratic Republic of Congo's Tout Puissant Mazembe.



In the South-East Region, Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club from South Africa, Atlético Petróleos de Luanda from Angola, and Simba Sports Club from Tanzania will be participating.



The draw for the Inaugural AFL competition is scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, on September 2, 2023.