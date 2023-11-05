CAF and FIFA referee instructors call on Ampem Darkoa

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Caf and FIFA referee instructors paid a courtesy call on Ampem Darkoa ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Women's Champions League in San Pedro.



The delegation led by experienced FIFA referee Fatou Gaye took the team through the rules and regulations set to be deployed during the competition and answered all disturbing questions.



The Senegalese instructor took time to demonstrate all controversial instances during the games that will not be overlooked since VAR would be used after the group stages of the competition.



In addition, the Women’s World Cup organizing committee member advised that the players look presentable and stay as the ladies that they are, vehemently discouraging the act of removing their jerseys during goal celebrations, even though it attracts caution, it doesn't speak well of the individual.



"VAR will be used to assist in areas of error in identity, goal scored, offside instances and awarding of penalties but it will not show the referees what to do", Fatou explained.



"Your hair should be well kept not to cover your name and number", she added.



The team from CAF ended by wishing the team the best of luck.



Ampem Darkoa are in group B with As Far, As Mande and Hurricanes Fc