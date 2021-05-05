You are here: HomeSports2021 05 05Article 1252327

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

CAF Women’s Competition qualifiers draw scheduled for May 10

The Confederation of African Football The Confederation of African Football

The drawing of lots for all pending CAF/FIFA Women’s competition qualifiers are scheduled to take place on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt 11:00GMT.

The various competitions include;

-The Qualifiers of the Total Women’s Cup of Nations - Morocco 2022.

-African Qualifiers FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.

-African Qualifiers FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 22.

The draw will be held behind closed doors without the presence of team representatives nor the media - as the CAF Headquarters in Cairo is in lockdown until the end of the month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the event will be broadcasted live on all CAF social media platforms.

Ghana’s female U-17 team (Black Maidens), U-20 (Black Princesses), and the senior side, the Black Queens are included in the balloting process.

