CAF Women’s Competition qualifiers draw scheduled for May 10

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The drawing of lots for all pending CAF/FIFA Women’s competition qualifiers are scheduled to take place on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt at 11:00GMT.



The various competitions include;



-The Qualifiers of the Total Women’s Cup of Nations - Morocco 2022.



-African Qualifiers FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.



-African Qualifiers FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 22.



The draw will be held behind closed doors without the presence of team representatives nor the media - as the CAF Headquarters in Cairo is in lockdown until the end of the month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, the event will be broadcasted live on all CAF social media platforms.



Ghana’s female U-17 team (Black Maidens), U-20 (Black Princesses) and the senior side, the Black Queens are included in the balloting process.