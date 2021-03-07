Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF U20 Cup of Nations: Ghana's title winning coach Zito snubbed as tournament's best

Coach Abdul-Karim Zito

CAF's Technical Study Group rattle cages on Saturday, 6 March 2021, when it overlooked Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito for the Best Coach award despite winning this year's U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The judging panel settled on Uganda's Morley Byekwaso who he outsmarted and beat him in the final.



The ex-Ghana international was in-charge as his talented Black Satellites side posted a 2-0 win for their fourth title in tournament history.



Zito made an electric start to the tournament with a 4-0 drubbing of Tanzania in their Group opener before drawing 0-0 with Morocco and suffering a 2-1 defeat to Gambia.



Ghana qualified as one of the best third-placed teams with four points from the first round.



Zito then summoned tact and wit to eliminate tournament favourites Cameroon 4-2 on penalties after tying 1-1 after extra-time.



The Black Satellites then avenge defeat to Gambia with a 1-0 win to progress to the final.