Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF U20 Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Zito expects enthralling contest against Morocco

Ghana coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito expects a giant-screen classic when is side take on Morocco on Friday in their CAF U20 Cup of Nations Group C table-topping clash.



The Black Satellites will secure early qualification to the next stage of the competition if they add the north Africans to their list of victims.



On Tuesday, Zito's side made an electric start with a 4-0 win over Tanzania while Morocco beat Gambia 1-0.



This has set the stage for a tantalizing contest.



''I think it will be an interesting game because we are coming in as champions of West Africa B and they are champions of their zone as well. We all want to win and confirm qualification so it will be tough. But we are ready for them,'' Zito told the press at Thursday's pre-match conference.



''Football is football and we all have unique styles of play but Morocco plays quite similarly to us.



''I study the game based on how the opponent sets up and how they approach the game. So once I see their team tomorrow I will know how to position my team.



''It will be a very crucial match and we know winning the game will depend highly on taking our chances in the game.''