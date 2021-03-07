Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF U20 Cup of Nations: Black Satellites duo Danlad Ibrahim and Issahaku listed in tournament's Best XI

Ghana duo Danlad Ibrahim and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were named in the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations Best XI.



Ibrahim, the goalkeeper, was at his imperious best as the Black Satellites brushed aside Uganda in the final with a 2-0 win.



Issahaku was named the best player of the tournament after eye-catching performances.



He scored two goals in the tournament including a Puskas Award contender in the 4-0 win over Tanzania.



The 16-year-old was chosen by the Technical Study Group as part of the attacking trident which also had Uganda's Derrick Kakooza and Joffrey Bazie of Burkina Faso.



Ghana has the highest number of players in the overall best XI alongside silver medalists Uganda who produced Aziz Kayondo and Derrick Kakooza.



The backline included Flory Yangao (Central African Republic), Blondon Meyapya (Cameroon) and Jawra Lamin (Gambia



The midfield comprised of El Mehdi El Moubarik (Morocco), Lamarana Jallow (Gambia) and Chibeb Labidi (Tunisia).



2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations Best XI



Danlad Ibrahim (Ghana)



Flory Yangao (Central African Republic)



Blondon Meyapya (Cameroon)



Jawra Lamin (Gambia )



Aziz Kayondo (Uganda)



El Mehdi El Moubarik (Morocco)



Lamarana Jallow (Gambia)



Chibeb Labidi (Tunisia )



Abdul Fatawu I. (Ghana)



Derrick Kakooza (Uganda)



Joffrey Bazie ( Burkina Faso)