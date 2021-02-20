Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF U-20 Cup of Nations: Coach Zito thrilled with Morocco stalemate in Group C

Ghana played 0-0 draw with Morocco at the CAF U20 Cup of Nations

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito believes Friday's top-of-the-clash against Morocco at the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations met expectations.



The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in Nouadhibou in a result that was overshadowed by a late injury to Black Satellites substitute Sampson Agyapong.



Ghana stayed on top of Group C with four points - just like Morocco-but has a superior goal difference.



"This was an interesting match because Morocco against Ghana is never a joke and today we manifested that," Zito said in his post-match speech.



"We all wanted to qualify to the quarter-finals of the tournament and today was a match of equals."



"Four points for now with a game to spare is good for Ghana because it is suiting us to make the knockout stage."