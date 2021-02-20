CAF U-20 Cup of Nations: Coach Zito thrilled with Morocco stalemate in Group C

Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito believes Friday's top-of-the-clash against Morocco at the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations met expectations.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in Nouadhibou in a result that was overshadowed by a late injury to Black Satellites substitute Sampson Agyapong.
Ghana stayed on top of Group C with four points - just like Morocco-but has a superior goal difference.
"This was an interesting match because Morocco against Ghana is never a joke and today we manifested that," Zito said in his post-match speech.
"We all wanted to qualify to the quarter-finals of the tournament and today was a match of equals."
"Four points for now with a game to spare is good for Ghana because it is suiting us to make the knockout stage."