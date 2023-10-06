CAF President Patrice Motsepe congratulates Kurt Okraku after GFA elections

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has congratulated Kurt Okraku on his re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association at the GFA Elective congress on Thursday, October 5, 2023.



The incumbent GFA president received a massive endorsement from delegates to confirm his retention of the presidency seat.



He polled 117 of the 120 votes cast to retain his position as President of the Ghana Football Association for the next four-years.



Dr. Patrice Motsepe, in a statement, while congratulating him underscores that the re-election of Mr. Okraku is an indication of trust and confidence in his leadership.



‘’My dear Brother Kurt, it is my pleasure to express my most sincere congratulations to you on your re-election for four more years as President of the Ghana Football Association (“GFA”).



“Your re-election is an indication of your members' trust and confidence in your leadership,” a statement from the CAF boss said as quoted by GFA’s communication.



He ceased the occasion and wished the latter the best of luck in his new mandate.



“You have done excellent work to promote and develop football in Ghana and on the African Continent. I wish you everything of the best during the new period of your leadership and look forward to seeing you again,” part of the statement read.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards











LSN/DAG