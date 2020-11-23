Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: CAF

CAF Presidency: Constant Omari’s interim is extended

Interim President of CAF, Constant Selemani Omari

The adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA independent Ethics Committee has just declared Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF), and Vice-President of FIFA, responsible for having acted in violation of the FIFA Code of ethics.



Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber banned him from all football-related activities (administrative, sports and other) at the national and international levels for a period of five years.



CAF and CAF President take note of this decision which puts Mr. Ahmad Ahmad in a position of no longer being able to exercise his responsibilities.



In accordance with its statutes, CAF announces that the current interim of Constant Selemani Omari as President of CAF is extended.



The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF), which is concerned about the reputational consequences of this long procedure, maintains the schedule of all its activities and programs.

