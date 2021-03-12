Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Elections 2021: Nigeria's Pinnick targets Fifa Council landslide win after three withdrawals

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick is keen on coasting to a landslide FIFA Council electoral victory following the withdrawal of three contenders.



The two others in the race Nick Mwendwa of Kenya is campaigning vigorously hoping to snatch the seat while incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi is still in the race hoping to maintain his seat.



One of the biggest contenders Andrew Kamanga of Zambia pulled out of the race two days ago to clear the path for Pinnick to swoop for his votes.



Voters for Gambia's Lamine Bajo have also been targeted by allies of Pinnick ahead of Friday's polls in Rabat.



Also throwing in the towel is Wallace Karia of Tanzania who withdrew three ago with his votes also likely to go to Pinnick.



But there is likely to be a last-minute withdrawal to make it a two-horse race for the Anglophone seat on the Fifa Council.



This could make the race interesting with the remaining voters keeping their cards close to their chests.



