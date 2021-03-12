Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Elections 2021: Andrew Kamanga, Wallace Karia and Lamin Bajo pull out of FIFA Council race

The Confederation of African Football

Zambia Football Association president Andrew Kamanga, Tanzania Football Federation boss Wallace Karia and Lamin Bajo, the Gambia Football Federation president have all pulled out from the FIFA Council race.



The trio was contesting with three others for two slots on the FIFA Council from the Anglophone block.



Reasons for their withdrawal from the race remain personal to them.



Kamanga, Karia, and Bajo leaving the race mean it's left with three candidates who will fight for the two slots.



Nick Mwenda, Kenya Football Federation president, Walter Nyamilanu of the Malawi Football Association, and Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick are left to fight for the FIFA Council slots from the Anglophone block.



The elections are scheduled to take place on Friday 12 March 2021 in Rabat, Morocco.