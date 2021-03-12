Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Elections 2021: Algerian FA President Kheireddine Zetchi withdraws from FIFA Council race

Algeria Football Association President, Kheireddine Zetchi

Algeria Football Association President Kheireddine Zetchi has decided to pull out from the list of African representatives at the FIFA Council.



Zetchi was in a race for the two spots at the FIFA Council from the Arabophone or the Lusophone group but has decided to withdraw his candidature.



He has thrown his support behind Hany Abo Rida and Fouzi Lekjaa.



Abo Rida and Lekjaa will not get the two tickets to represent Africa on the FIFA Council since the only other contestant was Zetchi.



The elections come off on Friday 12 March 2021 in Rabat, Morocco.