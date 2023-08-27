CAF Confederations Cup: John Antwi scores late as Dreams FC beat Milo to progress to next round

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

A 90th-minute strike from forward, John Antwi was enough for Dreams FC to secure a 2-1 victory over Guinean side Milo FC to progress to the next stage of the CAF Champions League on Sunday, August, 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghanaian contingent had earlier drawn 1-1 in the first leg on Saturday, August 19 in Conakry, Guinea, and needed a win to secure qualification.



It did prove to be a tough task for Coach Karim Zito and his charges when Dreams conceded the first goal in the first half through Seydouba Bangoura in the 12th minute.



However, back from recess, the ‘Still Believe’ lads grabbed the needed equalizer in the 82nd minute through substitute Agyenim Boateng.



The forward scored from the spot to level matters for the hosts.



The FA Cup winners left it late to score the second goal through experienced striker, John Antwi in the 90th minute which helped them finish the two legs at 3-2 aggregate.



Dreams FC will now play Sierra Leone club, Kallon FC in the final round of qualification.



