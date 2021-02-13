Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

CAF Confederations Cup: ES Setif can’t stop us - Kotoko's Annan declares

Felix Annan, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper

Felix Annan Captain of Asante Kotoko, is confident his side will progress to the next stage of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup as they take on Algerian club, ES Setif on Sunday, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking to the GNA Sports, Annan, who is back from injury said, the Club’s target was to reach the group stage and that, the Algerian club cannot halt their progress.



“No way. ES Setif cannot stop us. Our target is to make it to the group stage and we are going for that,” he stated.



Goalkeeper Annan admitted that their opponent was a strong side, but added that Kotoko was equally strong and in-form to defeat the Algerian team on Sunday.



“Qualification to the next stage is our target. ES Setif is a strong team and we are also strong. We are ready and focused to meet them and we are going all out,” he stressed.



The Porcupine Warriors were booted out of the CAF Champions League by Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan, when they failed to raise a team in Sudan following positive Covid-19 results of seven players.



Setif on the other hand progressed to this stage after getting a walkover Chadian side Renaissance FC following their disqualification.



Kotoko would host the Algerian Club before traveling a week after for the return clash.