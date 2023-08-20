CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC secure vital draw against Milo FC

Sports News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC have secured an important draw against Milo FC in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.



The 'Still Believe'who are making their maiden appearance started very poor and struggled to swing or put passes together due to the poor state of the pitch.



However, the Ghana Premier League side broke the deadlock in the 29th minute through Gael Aholou who scored from a close range.



Finished 0-1 after halftime for the Dawu-based side who returned from the break looking very cautious as they look to preserve their lead.



After recess, the host started the game strongly and equalized in the 81st minute to end the game 1-1.



The results mean Dreams FC heads home with an advantage on their side.



They will host Milo FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 27 in the return leg.