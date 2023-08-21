CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC return after Milo FC showdown in Guinea

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

CAF Confederations Cup campaigners, Dreams FC have arrived in Ghana after the first leg of their game against Milo FC of Guinea.



The Still Believe lads touched down at the Kotoko International Airport on Sunday evening and will head to their camp in Ghana to begin preparation for the second leg tie in the upcoming weekend.



The FA Cup winners held Milo FC to a 1-1 draw in Guinea on Saturday and will head into the second leg with the advantage.



The Ghana Premier League side broke the deadlock in the 29th minute through Gael Aholou who scored from a close range as the visitors went to recess with a goal advantage.



Improved performance from the host saw them grab the equalizer few minute to full time. Milo FC found the back of the net in the 81st minute as the game ended 1-1.



Dreams FC will host Milo FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 27 in the return leg.